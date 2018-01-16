Upcoming fundraisers to support fallen deputy Zackari Parrish

There have been several fundraisers organized to support the family of fallen deputy Zackari Parrish who was killed in a shooting in Highlands Ranch, New Year's Eve.

Four other officers were injured during the shooting and have since recovered, as the fundraisers supported the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund as well. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has extended it's appreciation to those who have organized the fundraisers and all of the local support.

The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County is a charitable organization. The purpose is to provide assistance to Douglas County Sheriff's Office members who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Here is a list of the upcoming fundraisers that will benefit the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund:

Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery at 9627 E County Line Rd in Centennial will be hosting a Tapping of a Special Beer in memory of Zackari Parrish, called ZPII on Wednesday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m. Proceeds for every beer sold in January will benefit the Fallen Officer Fund. They will also match all donations from a grant from their foundation.

Two22 Brew at 4550 S Reservoir Rd in Aurora, will host a Charity of the Month Night where for ever $10.00 profit, the restaurant will donate $2.22 to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund. On the night of the event, January 25, they will collect donations from patrons who get a Free Pint card good for their next visit. The event is from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Zackari Parrish 5k Run/Walk - Participants are asked to join the 5k run/walk for Zackari Parrish on Feb 3 at 9:00 a.m. Registration starts at 7:00 a.m., where the run will start at the Douglas County Events Center. The event is family and dog friendly, where all proceeds will support the Parrish family and the Fallen Officer Fund.

PROformance Apparel - 100 percent of the proceeds from the Douglas County Sheriff fundraiser t-shirts will support the Fallen Officer Fund. Shirts can be ordered here: http://proformanceapparel.com/…/douglas-county-memorial.html.

Genghis Grill at 9617 E County Line in Centennial proceeds from Saturday night, January 20, will support the Fallen Officer Fund.