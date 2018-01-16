Pueblo County Sheriff calls horse mutilation "isolated incident"

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is calling the mutilation of horse last week near 36th Lane and Harbour Street "an isolated incident."

In a news release Tuesday, Sheriff Kirk Taylor said the sheriff's office will continue to investigate the case, but deputies have not identified a suspect.

On Friday morning, Steve Maez said someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. He then discovered his 22-year-old American Quarter Horse named "Nickel" in pieces with her heart and her liver missing.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor in a news release. “We take this incident very seriously and will continue to investigate any leads that we receive.”

The Sheriff's office said it is following numerous leads, but it hasn't yet determined a motive for the crime.

In our interview with the family last Friday, they said they were shocked that someone could do something like that to an animal.

"Just breaks our heart because your animals are like your kids, you raise them, you feed them, you take care of them, you take them to the vet when they're sick," said Marie Maez, Nickel's owner.

Working on an absolutely horrifying story in Pueblo County about a family that came home to find their own horse mutilated earlier today. Shock, disbelief and heartbreak coming from this family who says it's like losing a child. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/D9PfcARkfP — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 13, 2018

Maez also said she's worried about their other horse and mule still on their property.

"I'm a little afraid, I mean we have other animals and if they did this to an innocent animal, what's next?" she said.

Detectives are asking for help to solve the case, if anyone has a tip, contact the sheriff's office at 719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.