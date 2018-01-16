Husband found guilty of murder for killing his wife during standoff

A husband accused of killing his wife during a standoff from November 2016 was convicted of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping, Tuesday.

Judge Will Brain sentenced Lorbiecki to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 32 years. "You chose a path of devastation and destruction," said Judge Brain to Lorbiecki.

The trial began earlier in January, the incident happened in the Security-Widefield area at the couple's home. 42-year old Gregory Lorbiecki was arrested after officers heard gunshots inside his home, while his wife Karyn, was allegedly held at gun point for nearly four hours.

The couple's children were able to escape.

According to the District Attorney from the beginning of the trial on Jan 9, the couple's 16-year old daughter recalls having "family time" all day before going to bed around midnight. The DA said when the daughter awoke she found her dad standing over her mother in the bathroom, and made a disturbing comment about her mother meeting a demonic character from a horror film.

This is when she called 911.

Deputies found the daughter upon arrival, and established communication with Lorbiecki inside the home, where deputies heard gunshots around 5:15 a.m. Lorbiecki was accused of holding his wife at gunpoint for nearly four hours.

Lorbiecki's defense attorney argued in the early court proceeding that he was in a state of panic, and didn't know "what to do" for the hours he held his wife at gunpoint. His attorneys said Lorbiecki and his wife had been drinking and it was a "sudden triggering event" that prompted him to shoot her.