74-year old man arrested for public masturbation

A Falcon Division Officer of Colorado Springs Police was dispatched to investigate reports of indecent exposure at a restaurant near Interquest and Market Center point.
According to CSPD, early Tuesday Jan 9, an elderly man was seen masturbating in the dining area of the restaurant where others could see him. The staff of the restaurant said the man was a regular customer, who frequented the restaurant on sometimes a daily basis.
Police said from his license plate number, the suspect was identified as 74-year old John Weld, a Registered Sex Offender. Weld has a history of arrests in California for Disorderly Conduct from peeping incidents, and Indecent Exposure dating back to 1995.
Police arrested Weld and charged him with one count of Indecent Exposure, a misdemeanor.
Police say it is possible Weld has engaged in similar acts of public masturbation due to his history of these offenses. If you have seen Weld engaging this type of act, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
