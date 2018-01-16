Colorado Springs Airport sees over 1.5 million passengers in 2017

The Colorado Springs Airport had a busy year in 2017, with over 1.5 million passengers reported, an increase over 2016.

This is a 30.8 percent increase over 2016, ending in November. December numbers from 2017, are still coming in.

What a year for @COSAirport. In Nov. it surpassed 1.5 million passengers, a 30.8% increase year over year from Nov. 2016. (Dec. numbers still coming in) This is great news for our community because the more people who fly COS the better chance we have of adding more flights. pic.twitter.com/DfhiTW3NR5 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) January 16, 2018

Over 73,000 passengers boarded plans and over 72,000 got off planes at COS until November 2017, an 18.8 percent increase from November, 2016. According to the airport, major airlines like Delta, American, United, Frontier, and Allegiant reported increases ranging from 79 to 93 percent in loads.

Frontier Airlines saw over 209,000 passengers in year-to-date traffic, a whopping 291.2 percent increase from the last year, according to COS.

The Colorado Springs Airport serves 13 nonstop flights with five different airlines. The airport says services to Seattle and San Antonio will begin April 8, 2018, and new routes to Minneapolis-Saint Paul and San Jose will be added starting April 9.

