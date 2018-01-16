Vail police investigating death at Lionshead

Skiing at Lionshead in Vail was suspended for a good portion of the morning after a man's body was found near Gore Creek in the Lionshead Village area early Tuesday morning.

According to the Vail police, officers and swift water/cold water rescue crews spent hours at the scene looking into the man's death. The man's identity and his cause of death have not been released as of yet.

Lionshead reopened to skiers at about 11:15 after police were finished.