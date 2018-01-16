Local lane restrictions begin this week for water replacement projects

Colorado Springs Utilities says the lane restrictions will begin this week due to water replacement projects.
The lane restrictions will impact traffic between N Carefree between Scenic Circle and Rio Vista Drive, and on Circle Drive between E Platte and Airport Road.
Work is expected to continue for the next three to four months, according to CSU.
Lane restrictions and other traffic impacts begin this week on N. Carefree, between Scenic Circle & Rio Vista Dr.; and on Circle Drive, between E. Platte and Airport Rd., for water main replacement projects. Work expected to continue for next 3-4 months. pic.twitter.com/a5Wt79MKpp— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) January 16, 2018
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.
A recent road rage incident in Colorado Springs is getting some attention, after one of the drivers posted his dash cam video online.
