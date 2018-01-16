Quantcast

Local lane restrictions begin this week for water replacement projects

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Utilities says the lane restrictions will begin this week due to water replacement projects. 

The lane restrictions will impact traffic between N Carefree between Scenic Circle and Rio Vista Drive, and on Circle Drive between E Platte and Airport Road.

Work is expected to continue for the next three to four months, according to CSU.

