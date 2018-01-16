How to care for trees and shrubs during cold winter months

With recent temperatures dropping to some serious lows, snow flakes have finally fallen in Southern Colorado, but what does this mean for trees and shrubs?
Heavy snow, ice and frozen soil conditions can cause damage to beloved trees and shrubs in local neighborhoods. Even areas without much snowfall can experience high winds and major changes in temperatures, which can have a similar effect on trees and shrubs, according to a release.
The tree care industry association has some tips for homeowners on how to lessen the effects of winter on trees and how to improve the health of your living landscape:
Experts say winter is also a good time to prune:
"Most skilled arborists prefer pruning when trees are dormant," says Andersen. "With no leaves on the tree, the arborist is better able to evaluate its architecture and spot dead or diseased branches. In addition, since the ground is frozen, damage to the turf underneath the tree due to falling limbs and tree care activities is negligible. This is also a good time to check trees for diseases and other damage."
For more information on tree care tips click here: http://www.treecaretips.org.
