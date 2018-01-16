How to care for trees and shrubs during cold winter months

With recent temperatures dropping to some serious lows, snow flakes have finally fallen in Southern Colorado, but what does this mean for trees and shrubs?

Heavy snow, ice and frozen soil conditions can cause damage to beloved trees and shrubs in local neighborhoods. Even areas without much snowfall can experience high winds and major changes in temperatures, which can have a similar effect on trees and shrubs, according to a release.

The tree care industry association has some tips for homeowners on how to lessen the effects of winter on trees and how to improve the health of your living landscape:

"Branches of trees can break due to the excessive weight of ice or snow," says Tchukki Andersen, BCMA, CTSP* and staff arborist with the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). "Tree strength can be improved with proper pruning to promote the formation and growth of the strongest possible branches and branch attachments. When pruning alone isn't enough to strengthen a tree, properly installed cables and rigid braces can add support to weakened parts of a tree."

Winter winds can cause evergreens to lose moisture from their needles, even some deciduous trees suffer from winter drying. The lack of water as moisture can result in permanent damage. The best prevention consists of planting only hardy species in areas of prolonged exposure, watering plants often in the fall and mulching soil and roots.

On sunny days in winter, a tree's trunk and main limbs can warm to 15 degrees higher than the air temperature. But as soon as the sun sets and the rays stop reaching the tree stems, the tree's temperature drops, which can potentially cause injury or damage to the bark. The two common types of injury from winter sun and temperature changes are sun scald and frost cracking. The effects of sun scald and frost cracking can be reduced by maintaining overall health, covering tree trunks young, and susceptible trees with a suitable tree wrap.

Reduce compaction around trees to help improve water and air movement in the soil. This strengthens the tree's root system.

When planting, choose hardy trees available in your area as they have better chances for survival in severe weather conditions. Choosing the best location and following proper planting procedures should be your highest priorities.

Only fertilize after a qualified tree care provider has assessed the tree's health, growth and site conditions.

In case of moderate storm damage, restoring the tree to its former health and beauty may take some time, but it generally can make a full recovery. Broken, hazardous limbs should be removed immediately. Pruning to remove broken stubs and restore the balance of the crown can be put off a little while, but shouldn't be delayed more than one growing season.

Experts say winter is also a good time to prune:

"Most skilled arborists prefer pruning when trees are dormant," says Andersen. "With no leaves on the tree, the arborist is better able to evaluate its architecture and spot dead or diseased branches. In addition, since the ground is frozen, damage to the turf underneath the tree due to falling limbs and tree care activities is negligible. This is also a good time to check trees for diseases and other damage."

For more information on tree care tips click here: http://www.treecaretips.org.