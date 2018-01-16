McDonald's sets recycling goals for 2025

McDonald's says it aims to use all recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025.
The world's biggest burger chain also wants all of its 37,000 restaurants worldwide to recycle customer waste by that year.
It has a ways to go: The company says 50 percent of its packaging now comes from recycled or other environmentally friendly sources and about 10 percent of its restaurants recycle customer waste.
McDonald's Corp. says it is also seeking to use renewable materials or those certified as coming from responsibly managed forests.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company says that packaging waste was the top environmental issue customers wanted to see addressed. It says it will work with municipalities, since local regulations vary.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
A recent road rage incident in Colorado Springs is getting some attention, after one of the drivers posted his dash cam video online.
A recent road rage incident in Colorado Springs is getting some attention, after one of the drivers posted his dash cam video online.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.
Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.