Pueblo Police ask for help in identifying hit and run suspect

Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying a hit and run suspect from earlier in January.

The hit and run accident happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2732 Prairie Ave a little after 1:00 p.m. on Jan 9.

According to the police, a male shoplifting suspect ran out of the Walmart store and got into a white 1990s model Toyota Camry. The man was said to have been leaving the store when a Pueblo police officer was arriving to investigate the reported theft.

Police said the man then struck the officer's marked police SUV and another parked car in the parking lot. The man fled from the parking lot going eastbound on Pueblo Boulevard and then northbound on Acero Avenue.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident of knows the identity of this man, please submit a tip to Corporal Kenneth Matic at (719) 553-3292.