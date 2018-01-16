5 Around Town: January 20th and 21st

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas.

Model Train Show

Train Expo Colorado will hold a Model Train Show at Chapel Hills Mall Event Center this Saturday from 10 am - 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am - 3 pm. There will be model trains, vendors, historical presentations, “how to” clinics, scavenger hunts, and door prizes. Cost is $6 per person, $9 for a family of 2 or more. Find more information here.

My Blue Sky

Stargazers Theatre will host My Blue Sky this Saturday as they perform a tribute to The Allman Brothers. The show will feature the band’s unique blend of jazz, blues, and southern rock. Music starts at 8pm. Tickets will be $12 ahead of time, $15 day of the show. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Women’s March

Women’s Marches are going on all across the country this weekend, including here in Southern Colorado. This March will start at noon on Saturday, beginning and ending at the Old Pueblo Court House in Pueblo. Everyone is welcome and it will be a family-friendly march. Find more information here.

National Western Stock Show

This is the final weekend for the National Western Stock Show in Denver at the National Western Complex. Grounds open at 7 am and admission to the grounds will start at $10 for adults and $2 for kids 3-11. There’s a lot to see and do including a Pink Rodeo to benefit breast cancer, two rounds of Pro Rodeo plus the finals on Sunday afternoon, a stick horse rodeo, Cowboy Church, Mutton Bustin’, and plenty of animal shows. Special events will need additional tickets. Find a full schedule and buy tickets here.

Find more local events here.