House fire in Pueblo leaves man injured

Written By Nia Bender
PUEBLO -

 For the second time since last fall, firefighters were called to a fire in a home located at Mesa & Cedar in Pueblo. The blaze started at about 9:00 a.m. this morning and it took about 20-minutes to put the flames out. One man inside the home suffered burns to his face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Another man and two children escaped the fire safely. Officials are looking into the cause of the latest fire at the home and they say the house is close to being a total loss.

