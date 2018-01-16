Parents Accused Of Torturing 13 Children

(NBC News) A California couple is being held on a $9 million bond after allegedly keeping their 13 children prisoner inside their home.



David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin are charged with child endangerment and torture.



Police say a 17-year-old called 911 early Sunday morning and said she'd escaped from her house where her brothers and sisters were still being held captive.



After talking to the teenager, police contacted David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin at the home in Perris, California.



Inside, police found a dozen children ranging from 2-years-old to 29-years-old. All were dirty and appeared to be malnourished.



Some of the children were chained to their beds, with police saying the interiors of the home were "dark and foul smelling."



