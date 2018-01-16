Weather closures and delays

A bitter cold snap with some snow and ice leads to some school districts starting a little later on Tuesday.

School Delays

Canon City RE-1 - 2 Hours Late. Buses will be on a delayed student pick up schedule and run 2 hours later than usual.

Fremont/Florence RE-2 - 2 Hours Late

Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. PPBOCES and Ellicott routes run as usual. No bus service to Pikes Peak CC. Bus service from PPCC to campus will be available as usual at end of morning. UPDATE (For Wed. Jan 17th)

Huerfano Re-1 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 - 2 Hours Late

Pueblo Dist. 70 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Head Start Programs

Fremont Co. Head Start - Delayed start. No bus service. All children attend 10:00-3:00

Private & Charter Schools

Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

It'll be a cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits for most areas. Winds are pretty light, but any wind at all will make it feel even colder. Bundle the kids up as they head out for school! Sunshine returns today, but temperatures stay chilly with an arctic air mass still in control. Highs will struggle to reach the 30's. Clear tonight with lows in the single digits and teens.

Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast

Traffic conditions updates