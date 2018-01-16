National Western Stock Show breaking records

The National Western Stock Show in Denver is experiencing record high numbers, despite the typical January stock show weather. Frigid temperatures aren't slowing visitors down at all this year.

The event, which kicked off January 6th, attracted 106,546 people during the first two days. That's nearly 7 percent higher than the record set two years ago.

Stock Show President Paul Andrew says he is "thrilled" with the number of people who have come out so far. The first show opened in 1906 and ran for six days, drawing about 15,000 people. This year's show runs through January 21st.