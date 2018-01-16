National Western Stock Show breaking records

Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.
A recent road rage incident in Colorado Springs is getting some attention, after one of the drivers posted his dash cam video online.
Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
