Law enforcement officers and a K-9 shot in South Carolina

Four law enforcement officers were shot in south Carolina early Tuesday morning. It happened after York county deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10-o'clock Monday night.

Before law enforcement arrived the suspect fled on foot and was tracked down with the help of a K9. Just after 1:00 a.m.this morning, the suspect fired shots, hitting a K9 and a police officer. A couple of hours later three deputies were shot. Two were taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter and the third was taken by ground.

Officials identified the suspect as 47-year-old christian Thomas McCall. He also sustained gunshot wounds and was taken into custody.