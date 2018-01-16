Quantcast

Expect some icy conditions on this morning's drive

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Just because the snow isn't falling now, doesn't mean the roads are all clear! For many of you, it will be a slippery commute. 

With the bitter cold temperatures this morning and a fresh new thin layer of snow, you can expect to find plenty of slick spots as you head out this morning. CDOT plows were seen early this morning on highway 24 west of I-25 and in other areas. 

For the most part the I-25 and major roadways are dry, but it's when you get onto the on and off ramps, side streets and intersections there's a light dusting and roads are slick. Some of that has frozen and can even make stopping and starting difficult even dangerous.

Less traveled places, like your own neighborhood, may be where you find some of the slickest spots. While we didn't get a lot of snow out of this storm, we got enough with the cold temperatures to make bridges, ramps and overpasses a little dicey.

