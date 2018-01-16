Weather Alert Morning: Bitterly Cold Start

It'll be a cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits for most areas. Winds are pretty light, but any wind at all will make it feel even colder. Bundle the kids up as they head out for school! Sunshine returns today, but temperatures stay chilly with an arctic air mass still in control. Highs will struggle to reach the 30's. Clear tonight with lows in the single digits and teens.

The rest of the week will be warmer! We'll reach the 50's on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Warmer still for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60's for many lower elevation areas. Sunshine will be abundant Thursday, but Friday will have additional cloud cover and increasing winds ahead of our next system. That system will bring snow to the western part of the start to end the work and school week. The system moves towards the lower elevations later Saturday into early Sunday and could bring the chance for rain and snow along with gusty winds at times. Skies improve throughout the day on Sunday. Highs will fall into the 30's and 40's with this system.