Balloon classic cancellation prompts revenue questions in Canon City

It had quickly grown to become a Memorial Day weekend staple in Canon City, but the Create Canon City Balloon Classic has been canceled.

The organizers released a statement Friday on Facebook notifying the public that the event is no longer happening in 2018 and beyond. In the statement, the cancellation is attributed to four main factors: liability, staffing, weather and finances.

And with no major event on the holiday weekend, some business owners are worried they may not regain their profits.

"I mean, it's always sad to see an event (leave), especially it was a unique event," said Beth Catchmar, owner of Pizza Madness. "It was a lot of fun to have the balloons in town."

Organizers estimate the balloon classic, which began in 2013, brought in between 3,000 and 5,000 visitors a day. At its peak, that's almost a third of the population — and a decent portion of profits for local business owners.

"I would say it probably increased the business maybe 10 percent," Catchmar said.

That sentiment was echoed by Augustyn Rak, owner of the Travel Inn Motel, which sits across the street from the event's main location, The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

"We got mostly more reservations and business for that weekend from the balloons," Rak said. "Last year, it was like 50 brought in more."

Rak said he's worried the balloon classic's cancellation could hurt revenue at the Travel Inn Motel moving forward — a business his family has owned for 22 years.

But others, like Catchmar, are more optimistic. She said she's curious to see what comes next as a way of keeping guests in town.

"It provided, like I said, another reason for people to stay in town, another reason to come down and do things on that weekend. And so I think that, you know, it was a pretty exciting weekend," Catchmar said.

No word yet on what event, if any, will replace the balloon classic on Memorial Day weekend.