Quantcast

House heavily damaged by fire in Pueblo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

House heavily damaged by fire in Pueblo

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Firefighters took a defensive approach to fighting a house fire Monday night in Pueblo near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.

The structure was fully involved.  Pueblo Firefighters said the home was occupied by squatters, and the building was filled with mattresses and other items.

Firefighters closed 6th Street for hours while they worked to put out the fire. Firefighters say they are not sure what caused the fire. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?