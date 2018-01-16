House heavily damaged by fire in Pueblo

Firefighters took a defensive approach to fighting a house fire Monday night in Pueblo near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.

Pueblo | 6th and Greenwood | Residential Structure Fire | Heavy Fire on the 2nd Floor Charlie Side | 4th Engine Requested | @PFDPIO pic.twitter.com/onXGjddTkh — Code 4 Photography (@code4photo) January 16, 2018

The structure was fully involved. Pueblo Firefighters said the home was occupied by squatters, and the building was filled with mattresses and other items.

Firefighters closed 6th Street for hours while they worked to put out the fire. Firefighters say they are not sure what caused the fire.