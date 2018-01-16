Pre-K through 8 school in the works for Lorson Ranch neighborhood

A $49.5 million dollar bond which voters approved in Widefield School District 3 back in November is going toward building a new Pre-K through 8 school.

This is the first time in 22 years that voters approved a bond for this district.

It's something administrators and parents hope will provide a solution to some long-standing overcrowding problems.

"It's a strain on the district across the board," Dennis Neal, Chief Operations Officer for Widefield School District 3 said.

District 3 schools bursting at the seams.

"It's a very high need for us, most of our buildings right now are at about a 85 to 95 percent capacity or higher, we've got a number of students in trailers and modulars around our district," Neal said.

In an effort to ease up some of the overcrowding issues, the district plans to use $41 million out of the $49.5 million dollar bond to build a Pre-K through 8 school.

"A brand new school is awesome, brand new teachers, brand new technology being brought into the classrooms, it's great for everyone," Mary Wright, a parent said.

Wright, a parent of a fourth grader, will have a front row seat to the construction from her own backyard in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

"We could literally walk there and that's very exciting!" she said.

The newly named builder, Nunn Construction, says this was fueled by demand, growth and a stronger economy.

"It's kind of a pent up demand, there was a five or ten year time span where there weren't very many bonds passed and school districts weren't really able to keep up with their facilities," Tyson Nunn, President of Nunn Construction said.

They have 25 acres to build on in this patch of land surrounded by new homes.

"The growth here from what I've seen is explosive, and it's only growing," Wright said. "Every day, every week, there's a new house that's being built."

And neighbors hope the growth doesn't end there.

"We're kind of far out and we have to drive into Fountain for mostly everything, so hopefully other businesses will see the growth here and start catering to us a little bit," she said.

Builders tell News 5 they expect to break ground on the school by early this summer and plan to finish up construction in time for the fall of 2019.

The district does have a bond oversight committee in place to oversee transparency in the spending process.