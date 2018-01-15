Quantcast

Titans split with Mularkey after 1st playoff win in 14 years

Grant Meech, Sports Director
The Tennessee Titans have split with coach Mike Mularkey after he revived a team with the NFL's worst record over two seasons and led them to their first playoff victory in 14 years.
  
The Titans announced the move Monday, two days after a 35-14 loss to New England in the AFC divisional round.
  
Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement they discussed extending his contract during the past week. But she says they saw different paths to take the team to greater success.
  
General manager Jon Robinson will oversee his first coaching search with the Titans. He was hired two days before Mularkey had the interim title removed in January 2016,
  
The Titans have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

