Gradisar announces run for Pueblo mayor

PUEBLO - Pueblo attorney and community activist Nick Gradisar has announced that he will campaign to be Mayor of Pueblo in the upcoming November election. Gradisar was part of the successful Pueblo Needs a Mayor Campaign in support of Ballot Question 2A which passed 12,224 to 11,426. The charter amendment replaces the City Manager position with a full time elected Mayor to run City affairs.

Gradisar plans to articulate his vision for Pueblo in the coming month with the help of campaign chairman Alan Hamel, the retired Executive Director of the Pueblo Board of Water Works. He's specifically preparing a series of small group discussion with Democrat and Republican political activists alike for what he calls Politics and Potica.

Gradisar said he's told the activists, "You set the meeting and I'll bring the potica!"

Potica is a holiday sweet bread treasured by many of Pueblo's Slovenian American families.

"We've still got some in the freezer and I told my family, these may have to be put into service."

According to the news release announcing his campaign, Gradisar believes the new mayor should develop a cooperative and collaborative system with City Council to lead and govern the community.

Gradisar has served as an elected member of the Pueblo Board of Water Works for the past 14 years and said that if he is elected, he will resign from his utility seat and retire from his law practice Gradisar, Trechter, Ripperger & Roth.

