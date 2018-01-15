Quantcast

Store benefiting animal rescue groups looks to top 2017 fundraising total

COLORADO SPRINGS -

There's a store in Colorado Springs that is filled head to paw with wags and smiles. 

"People probably don't shop here if they don't like dogs," said Linda Hoover, co-founder of Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique, a non-profit organization that raises money to support local rescue organizations.

Customers helped Rescued Hearts, a thrift store run by volunteers, raise more than $25,000 to benefit 18 different animal rescue organizations in 2017. Each year,  the store tries to raise more money for those groups than the year before.

Inside Rescued Hearts, customers are usually joined by several dogs who like to hang around the store. 

"All the animals are loose and they usually run up to [you]," commented Jesse Black, a long time customer. 

The people who help run Rescued Hearts don't just donate time and proceeds, they also offer tips and advice to customers with pet obedience. Their goal is trying to keep more dogs and cats in homes and out of shelters. 

"We try to find out what the issue is and then we try to help the people find a solution that will be good for them and their dog," said Hoover, "And if they don't know they solution, we know who to ask." 

Additionally, donated items that the boutique can't use are given to organizations that help other groups. 

"We really feel like a community resource and feel like we're part of the community by being able to not only help animal rescue groups but also other groups that also help people," commented Terra Kraettli, the other co-founder. 

"Every day something good happens in here," said Hoover. 

