Swimming pool water too cold, Woodland Aquatic Center visitors say

People in Woodland Park are complaining the water is too cold in the new indoor swimming pool at the aquatic center.

Aquatics Manager Karen Valdez says she actually hasn't received any complaints via phone call or email.

However, News 5 did a search and found a lot of people are taking to social media to express their concerns.

These are some of the comments being posted to Facebook:

"I do not like cold pools. They claim the water temp is the same as Miami beach..."

"84 for water temp is so not warm."

"It's ok when you go in the first time. But after 20 min I am cold."

Valdez said, "I'm a little surprised...we're real conscious of what that temperature needs to be...we check the heater daily. It's one of the first things that staff do when they walk into the building."

She says temperatures for the lap pool are between 81 and 83 degrees. For the leisure pool, between 84 and 86.

"84 is kind of your standard temperature for recreation, for fitness, for lessons and such so that you can move around and do things...we recently just went through some mechanical changes, a little part on there, but I don't think that really played a big role in it."

News 5 reached out to several people with concerns about the temperature of the pool. No one wanted to speak on camera. However, one woman did say that on Monday the pool was much colder than previous visits and her kids were freezing. She says her family will be back, hoping that the water will be warmer next time.

Valdez said, "84 for some people is really cold. For some people it's very hot."

Angela Regester and her kids had a positive experience.

"It was very nice, very warm, and the kids had a great time...it was quite warm so not cold at all."

Valdez says if you have an issue with the pool you can contact someone at the front desk and speak with them.

Employees at other area pools say the average temps in their waters are anywhere from 82 to 90 degrees.

