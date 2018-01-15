How to respond to road rage in Colorado Springs

"It is a lot of tailgating"

"They don't use their blinker

"They're usually talking on their cell phone."

Those are just a few of the complaints we heard from people about drivers in Colorado Springs.

"They're crazy. I've never been flipped off so many times in my life since moving here," said Aryanna Johnson, who moved to Colorado Springs two years ago.

According to a 2016 AAA study,about 80% of drivers had expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the prior year.

Just last week last week, a dash cam captured a road rage incident near North Academy and Briargate-- where the erratic driver almost caused an accident.

"I grew up in Vegas," said Johnson.

"But people are crazier here and way more aggressive."

Statistically speaking--she's correct.

A 2017 study took a look at the 75 most populous metro cities and determined which ones had the worst drivers.

Colorado Springs came in at #39; Las Vegas ranked #68.

Denver made it into the top 10.

"It's so easy for someone to just come up behind you [fast]. You have to be a cautious driver," said Bobby Barnes, who just moved to Colorado Springs from a small town in Tennessee.

If you find yourself in a bad situation on the road, CSPD recommends you try and disengage first by going the speed limit and making your first safe turn onto a different street.

But when that's not enough, they urge drivers to call 911 immediately and follow instruction from the dispatcher, while they try and guide you to safety.

They say it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different police stations in your city, in case an officer cannot get to you quickly and you are directed to come toward them instead.

Even in the heat of the moment, keeping your cool can be the difference between a close call or something much worse.

"You always know where all the cars around you are, not just in front of you--guys to your side, guys behind you," Ryan Capistreno, who is a Colorado Springs native, told News5.

"You just 'thumbs up' them. That's it. That's all you can do," added Johnson.

"Because the more aggressive you get, the more aggressive they want to get."