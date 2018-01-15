Senator Garcia to introduce legislation for Circle Program

After more than 6 months without the 'Circle Program,' which helped patients substance abuse and mental illness, many people are looking for answers.

That includes the Medical Director, Libby Stuyt, she was told it would be a temporary closure- but even she was blindsided when it shut down.

'What's really sad is when they moved my staff, half of them quit,' said Stuyt.

Stuyt, says the program saved a million dollars for the state, and she believes with more programs in place it could save even more money.

The confusion and worry sits among the 101 people on the wait-list for the program.

The court-ordered program has been around for years, it's something that for many people is life saving.

If participants complete the 90-day program, they avoid jail time.

For Jeff Riley, the circle program allowed him to get his life on track.

Riley, who lives in Denver, says that he tried 15 different programs and the Circle Program was the only one that worked.

Which is why Senator Leroy Garcia (Pueblo-D) wants to introduce legislation for the Circle Program to start up again.

'It's been too long, and I think it's only fair that Southern Colorado deserves the answers to these questions,' said Garcia.

Garcia says he sent a formal request to the Department of Human Services to answer several questions regarding the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo (CMHIP).

One of the biggest questions for Garcia: 'When will the hospital hire a superintendent?'

There is an interim superintendent in place, but Garcia believes without a permanent replacement to oversee the day-to-day operations of the hospital, it's difficult to find solutions.

The bill hasn't been introduced yet, Garcia says it will happen within the next couple of weeks.