Marches and service mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Southern Colorado

A lot of people in Southern Colorado did more than enjoy a day off for Martin Luther King Day. Despite the snow and cold, they observed the holiday with purpose. "It is important to be unified and we're out here standing for equality and justice for all persons,” said Pueblo NAACP, President, Roxana Mack.

In Pueblo nearly a hundred people participated in a march down the city’s Union Avenue. The number was closer to 3-hundred at another march in downtown Colorado Springs.

There were also many volunteer efforts in Southern Colorado. The legislation creating this holiday, challenges people to honor Dr. King through service. "It's better to help other people than to help yourself. It's like the ripple effect, said 8 year old, Care and Share Food Bank volunteer, Nathaniel Garcia.

Many participants are kids. “Reading a book about Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Israel Allen. Those who remember Dr. King saying honoring him also includes teaching those too young to remember. "It's important for us to engage the young people to know that there was somebody who came before them to give them the opportunities they have today," said Mack