National registry tracks thousands of construction equipment thefts

All that's left of what used to be an ATM machine at the UMB Branch on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard is the concrete foundation, crumpled metal, and some dirt. The police say someone stole a front-end loader from a construction site on the opposite side of CO Hwy 115 to pry the cash machine off its base and load it onto a trailer.

It's the second time in about a month that heavy equipment was used to try and steal cash from Colorado Springs ATMs. In early December, someone used a stolen backhoe to try to pry open a machine at the US Bank branch on Garden of the Gods Road.

"Obviously it shows desperation, it may be a crime driven out of a need for drugs or money. So, it's just like cars, it's sometimes a crime of opportunity," said Roger Morris, Chief Communications Officer for the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

His organization tracks heavy equipment thefts. According to their most recent report, more than 11,000 heavy machines were reported stolen in 2016. The most frequently targeted items were skid steers and commercial grass mowers.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, the keys may be left in them or it's a fairly simple key system," Morris explained. "It's not as complex of an anti-theft system as you'll find in today's cars and pick up trucks and so forth."

The NICB encourages construction companies to register their equipment on the National Equipment Registry and get it insured. Morris also encourages equipment owners to take the time to make sure things are properly secured before leaving for the job site for the day.

"You don't walk away and leave a half million dollar piece of equipment sitting around and assume that no one is going to try to steal it."

The thieves who stole the front end loader left it at the bank. The police have not yet said whether they think these two cash machine thefts are somehow connected.