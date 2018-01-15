Quantcast

Missing 16-year old girl found safe - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Missing 16-year old girl found safe

Posted: Updated:
PENROSE -

A 16-year old has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday.

Fremont County Deputies were searching for Faith Sanford in the area of 5th and N Street in Penrose.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, 16-year old Faith Sanford, is 5'2", and weighs 100 pounds. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?