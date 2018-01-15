Missing 16-year old girl found safe

A 16-year old has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday.

Child FOUND SAFE! — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) January 16, 2018

Fremont County Deputies were searching for Faith Sanford in the area of 5th and N Street in Penrose.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, 16-year old Faith Sanford, is 5'2", and weighs 100 pounds.