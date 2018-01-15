Police searching for carjacking suspects after crash

Colorado Springs Police said they are searching for multiple suspects following a crash, which seriously injured one person Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the area near the intersection of Bijou Street and Circle Drive around 2:20 p.m. Police said the intersection will be closed while police continue to investigate for another two to four hours.
Severe crash at Circle & Bijou. Witness tells me SUV blew a red light and hit pickup, ejecting a person inside. Unknown injuries. Awaiting official info from @CSPDPIO. Intersection closed until further notice. Avoid area or prepare for detours. pic.twitter.com/yeTUhDQ5um— Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) January 15, 2018
Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Spring Police department said a woman in the blue truck, which was hit by the stolen SUV, was ejected from the truck and suffered critical injuries. Police said she is stable.
Police said the people inside a gray SUV stole another vehicle after the crash and headed south from the scene. Police did not say the make and model of the car the suspects stole, nor how many people were involved in stealing the car.
