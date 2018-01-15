19-year old dies in single car crash in Pueblo County

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash where a 19-year old died Monday.
According to CSP, a Jeep Wrangler driven by 19-year old April Lopez of Los Alamos, New Mexico, was traveling northbound on I-25. The weather caused the roads to be in icy conditions, Lopez was passing a CDOT pickup truck when she lost control of the Jeep.
CSP said the Jeep rotated clockwise and traveled off the east side of the road. The left side of the Jeep then collided with a metal guardrail, traveled again off the road and rolled over before coming to a stop.
According to a release from CSP, Lopez suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. The passenger 19-year old Patrick Beauparlant, also of Los Alamos was wearing a seatbelt during the crash but suffered fatal injuries, and was later pronounced dead.
Michael Ashbury was the driver of the CDOT truck, and made a maneuver to the left to avoid hitting the Jeep, according to CSP. Ashbury then lost control of the truck and the front of the truck collided with the guardrail, rotated and slid into the center median.
Ashbury did not suffer any injuries.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.
A recent road rage incident in Colorado Springs is getting some attention, after one of the drivers posted his dash cam video online.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
