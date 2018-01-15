Pueblo Police looking for identity theft suspect

Pueblo Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing someone's identity as well as all four tires off of a car last November.
Police released surveillance pictures of a suspect in the 500 block of W. Grant on November 29, 2017 sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, you are urged to submit a tip. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Where, if your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Firefighters are taking a defense approach to fighting a fire, which is burning a house near the intersection of 6th Street and Greenwood in Pueblo.
Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.
A recent road rage incident in Colorado Springs is getting some attention, after one of the drivers posted his dash cam video online.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
