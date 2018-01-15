Quantcast

Pueblo Police looking for identity theft suspect

Pueblo Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing someone's identity as well as all four tires off of a car last November.

Police released surveillance pictures of a suspect in the 500 block of W. Grant on November 29, 2017 sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, you are urged to submit a tip. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Where, if your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

