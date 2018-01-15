Alarming 'Tide POD' challenge surfacing on social media

An incredibly dangerous craze is popping up all over social media.

The "Tide Pod Challenge" has been surfacing across the internet where teens are putting laundry detergent pods into their mouths and biting down on them.

Captain Garth Schumacher of the Fond du Lac Fire Department in Wisconsin is baffled by this trend, as he was surprised to see teens biting into laundry detergent pods and daring one another to do the same.

"Even long before this, we told our kids 'if its not food don't put it in your mouth', and now we gotta tell our teenagers that," said Captain Schumacher.

Warnings on detergent have been around for years, saying to keep out of reach of children. But now teens?

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, more than 10,000 children ages five and younger were exposed to laundry detergent packets this past year.

The alarming trend continues to grow on different social media sites. Captain Schumacher says he thinks it's because of a "desire to get likes."

A concerned parent said, "It's just kind of an idiotic trend. I feel like there are plenty of other ways to get likes if that's what's important to you."

Ingredients in detergent can be life threatening as it contains ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and polymers.

"How about a random act of kindness challenge or something that's not going to kill you or create permanent damage," said Captain Schumacher.

For those thinking of following in this unhealthy trend, Tide has some advice for you.

The company tweeted "What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else."