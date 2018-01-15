Pueblo Police investigating after man was shot in the leg

Pueblo Police said a man was shot in the leg in a parking lot near the intersection of E. 8th Street and N. LaCrosse Avenue Monday afternoon.
Officers told News 5 a 37-year-old man was shot after leaving the Chicken 'n Pasta restaurant a little before 3 p.m. Monday. Police say a 19 or 20-year-old suspect rolled up in a white Toyota, pulled out a gun and demanded the man's backpack in the old Safeway parking lot.
Police said the victim refused, the men got into a fight before the victim tried to run and was shot. The suspect missed at first but then shot the victim in the leg.
Officers said the suspect took off with the backpack.
The suspect is described as a white man, 19-20 years old, wearing a white sweat shirt and light-colored pants. Police say the Toyota has not yet been located.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.
