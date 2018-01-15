AAA Colorado warns drivers to prepare for icy conditions

Drivers are advised to beware of the icy conditions throughout Colorado, as winter takes a freezing turn.
According to American Automobile Association, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing throughout Monday and most of Tuesday. AAA Colorado anticipates a significant increase in emergency roadside service calls due to slide-offs and crashes.
The weather Monday caused crashes all over Southern Colorado, causing major delays, especially on Hwy 50.
Hazardous storms and inclement weather are factors in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Drivers are advised to slow down, be extra cautious and prepare for the worst types of conditions.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of car you drive. Ice poses significant risks to every single motorist,” said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley as he was thinking about his close call this morning despite driving a very rugged Jeep Wrangler. “Budget extra time, take it slow, and keep a vigilant eye on traffic conditions in front of you. You’re not invincible, and watch out for the driver who thinks that he or she is.”
AAA is offering the following tips to help drivers prepare for upcoming winter weather conditions:
But with freezing temperatures, brings ice, so AAA is offering these tips for braking on ice:
What about when the icy conditions affect your vehicle? AAA has tips for that too:
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'