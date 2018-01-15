AAA Colorado warns drivers to prepare for icy conditions

Drivers are advised to beware of the icy conditions throughout Colorado, as winter takes a freezing turn.

According to American Automobile Association, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing throughout Monday and most of Tuesday. AAA Colorado anticipates a significant increase in emergency roadside service calls due to slide-offs and crashes.

The weather Monday caused crashes all over Southern Colorado, causing major delays, especially on Hwy 50.

Hazardous storms and inclement weather are factors in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Drivers are advised to slow down, be extra cautious and prepare for the worst types of conditions.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of car you drive. Ice poses significant risks to every single motorist,” said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley as he was thinking about his close call this morning despite driving a very rugged Jeep Wrangler. “Budget extra time, take it slow, and keep a vigilant eye on traffic conditions in front of you. You’re not invincible, and watch out for the driver who thinks that he or she is.”

AAA is offering the following tips to help drivers prepare for upcoming winter weather conditions:

Slow down: Accelerate, turn, and brake gradually. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

Don’t tailgate: Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of eight to ten seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Watch the traffic ahead: Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids, or emergency flashers ahead.

Avoid unnecessarily changing lanes: This increases the chance of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle control.

Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses: Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.

Move over: Move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside assistance personnel assisting motorists. It’s the law. If you can’t move over, slow down.

Carry a winter weather kit in your car: Contents should include a fully charged cell phone (and a car charger), ice scraper, blanket, warm winter clothing, flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, a bag of kitty litter, reflective triangles/flares, shovel, and cloth/paper towels.

But with freezing temperatures, brings ice, so AAA is offering these tips for braking on ice:

Minimize the need to brake on ice: If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Maintaining control of your vehicle is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

Control the skid: In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.

If your car has an anti-lock braking system (ABS): Do not remove your foot from the brake during a skid. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal and the system is working as designed. Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to “pump” the brakes.

If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system: Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to modulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating.

What about when the icy conditions affect your vehicle? AAA has tips for that too: