Colorado women's lacrosse player killed in auto accident

A player on the University of Colorado women's lacrosse team died in auto accident over the weekend.



The school said Monday that 21-year-old senior Julia Sarcona was driving a vehicle that crashed into a tree on a highway south of Boulder.



Coach Ann Elliott described Sarcona as someone with an "incredible heart" who was "always funny and caring" and "could always make you laugh and smile."



The coach added: "She was an integral part of this program and has impacted each of our lives in so many ways."



Sarcona was born in Northport, New York, on Long Island. She was a three-year letter winner in lacrosse and was to graduate this spring with a degree in public relations.

Statement issued on behalf of CU community:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of University of Colorado Boulder student Julia Sarcona. Julia was a senior and a student in the College of Media, Communications and Information. She also was a talented lacrosse player. We have been in touch with Julia's family, and we will continue to outreach to those affected to offer campus support resources."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

