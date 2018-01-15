Credit card debt reaches record high

A just-released Federal Reserve report shows credit card debt has reached a record high at $1 trillion.
Survey results from CreditCard.com found that those in debt are outright pessimistic about digging their way out.
"About two thirds of American adults with debt aren't convinced that they're ever going to get out of it," said Matt Schulz of CreditCard.com
Schulz says their survey comes at the beginning of a year where debt could get worse because interest rates are rising and wages are still stagnant.
But, Schulz says the most effective way out is a balance transfer credit card.
Nerdwallet just released its top ten balance transfer cards, which Schulz says are attractive because they are interest-free.
Even though balance transfer cards can be tricky, because of fees and strict deadlines, Schulz says they are still a god-send.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
