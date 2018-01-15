Quantcast

Stock Show in full swing, despite frigid Denver weather

DENVER (AP) -

The National Western Stock Show is in full swing, despite frigid temperatures and blowing snow in the Denver area.
  
The Denver Post reports the annual event, which kicked off Jan. 6, attracted 106,546 people during the first two days. That's nearly 7 percent higher than the record set two years ago.
  
Stock Show President Paul Andrew says he is "thrilled" with the number of people who have come out so far. The first show opened in 1906 and ran for six days, drawing about 15,000 people.
  
On Monday, visitors braved snowy weather, icy sidewalks and temperatures in the teens.
  
This year's show runs through Jan. 21.

