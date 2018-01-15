Stock Show in full swing, despite frigid Denver weather

The National Western Stock Show is in full swing, despite frigid temperatures and blowing snow in the Denver area.
The Denver Post reports the annual event, which kicked off Jan. 6, attracted 106,546 people during the first two days. That's nearly 7 percent higher than the record set two years ago.
Stock Show President Paul Andrew says he is "thrilled" with the number of people who have come out so far. The first show opened in 1906 and ran for six days, drawing about 15,000 people.
On Monday, visitors braved snowy weather, icy sidewalks and temperatures in the teens.
This year's show runs through Jan. 21.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'