Quantcast

Huerfano Re-1 Schools dismissed early Monday, two hour delay Tue - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Huerfano Re-1 Schools dismissed early Monday, two hour delay Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
WALSENBURG -

Huerfano Re-1 District Schools will be dismissed early Monday. 

According to the school district, schools will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

There will also be a two hour delay Tuesday, and no AM preschool. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?