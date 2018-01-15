Police arrest man accused of stealing from multiple roommates

Colorado Springs Police arrested 23-year old Tyshawn Gayle for allegedly answering ads on Craigslist for roommates, and moving out stealing their belongings.
Police received reports of this in early January, where Gayle answered Craigslist ads for a roommate, moved in, and was moved out in less than a month and took the roommates belongings while at work.
Police said when Gayle would move out he'd help himself to things like gaming systems, cars, cash and other belongings. Four of these cases have been reported, three of which started from Craigslist ads.
A total of 10 victims have come forward, according to CSPD.
Police arrested Gayle Monday thanks to a number of tips from the public.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
