Police arrest man accused of stealing from multiple roommates

Colorado Springs Police arrested 23-year old Tyshawn Gayle for allegedly answering ads on Craigslist for roommates, and moving out stealing their belongings.

Police received reports of this in early January, where Gayle answered Craigslist ads for a roommate, moved in, and was moved out in less than a month and took the roommates belongings while at work.

Police said when Gayle would move out he'd help himself to things like gaming systems, cars, cash and other belongings. Four of these cases have been reported, three of which started from Craigslist ads.

A total of 10 victims have come forward, according to CSPD.

Police arrested Gayle Monday thanks to a number of tips from the public.