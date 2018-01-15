Sam Kraemer knew he found a career in broadcast journalism the day he was named an 'anchor' for his elementary school newscast in 6th grade. Now, the Wisconsin native is living his dream, joining the KOAA News Team as a multi-media journalist.

Sam comes to Colorado Springs from Rapid City, South Dakota, where he began his career as a reporter before a promotion to the anchor desk. While in the Rushmore State, Samwas a trusted journalist on local and state politics, crime, and fires. He was one of the first reporters to become a certified wildland firefighter in the summer of 2016, and provided live on-scene coverage of a fire that burned 60 square miles.

His passion for journalism stems from his belief that while most Americans are too busy to constantly pay attention to public interest matters, journalists must serve as their eyes and ears to do just that.

Sam grew up in Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will always be proud of his roots. But instead of attending the University of Wisconsin, Sam chose to expand his horizons and learn on a larger scale at the University of Minnesota, where he was also introduced to hockey.

Aside from work, Sam enjoys staying active, volunteering, and rooting on his favorite sports teams. His allegiance lies mostly to his home state, rooting for the Packers, Bucks and Brewers. But as a Minnesota alum, Sam will always root for the Gophers over the Badgers, and he's keeping his support of the Wild, despite moving to Colorado. Sam raised more than $1,000 for Special Olympics South Dakota as part of the organization's annual Polar Plunge.

Sam is excited to live right next to the mountains and meet the people who make Colorado Springs such an exciting city to move to!