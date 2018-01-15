Jeff Matthews

At a young age, I found you could make a living predicting the weather on TV. Since the age of seven-years-old, it was either left field for the Yankees, or TV Meteorologist. And mom supported it by posting my weather forecasts on the refrigerator.

I grew up on the Jersey Shore, and earned my degree in Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences from Rutgers University. Since then, I've earned severe weather stripes on TV in Sioux City and Cheyenne; snow stripes at Green Bay, Utica, and Bangor. Oh, and I earned "big-city" stripes in Philadelphia. I've also earned both the AMS and NWA TV Seals of Approval.

The memorable events I've covered include a 6-day ice storm in Maine, an ice fishing live shot in -24F degree weather in Green Bay, 36" snow storm in Utica, and high winds (under sunny skies) in Cheyenne. But perhaps most notable was a flooding event in Utica where I was ankle-deep in water, in the studio, while giving the forecast!

This history of working in severe weather conditions has helped me develop a strong work philosophy; accuracy matters most. My greatest desire to give viewers the most accurate, educational and fun forecast possible. Some viewers use the phrase, "freakishly accurate" about me, but I think that's just my love of weather coming through. My personality is best summed-up as passionate, professional, and fun.

If you're into sports, feel free to bring up baseball, hockey, football, tennis. I coach and play rec league hockey. And to the dismay of some, I love quoting movies, especially Caddyshack, Terminator, Field of Dreams, and other classics. And I adore the outdoors of Colorado, so there's a 100% probability that I will be skiing in Winter, and fishing/camping in Summer.

Working at KOAA5 allows me to be as close as possible to immediate family, both in Las Animas and in Colorado Springs.

Finally, the true value of success is the satisfaction of being in a position to give back. I've been involved in education, Big Brothers, humane societies, and youth coaching. I am excited for the opportunity to building new partnerships with outreach organizations here. I look forward to meeting many of you when I'm out and about in beautiful Southern Colorado!