Care and Share Food Bank hosts 200 volunteers on MLK Day of Service

The Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is hosting 200 volunteers in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.
On this national day of service Colorado Springs residents are joined by hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the country.
“Today we answer Dr. King’s call to serve, and are making a difference in the lives of neighbors across Southern Colorado ,” said Lynne Telford, President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. “Volunteer service is a powerful tool that builds strong communities. We know that we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. These wonderful Care and Share volunteers are putting the core American principles of citizenship and service into action.”
Volunteers are sorting and packing food donations until 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
