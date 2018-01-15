Police arrest juvenile and adult after victim robbed at gunpoint

Colorado Springs Police Officers were investigating a personal robbery where the victim reported two men robbed him at gun-point and stole his car keys.
Police were dispatched to E Filmore St and N Hancock on Sunday just before 10:00 a.m. According to CSPD, the suspects fled into nearby apartments.
The victim sustained minor injuries when the suspects hit him in the head, and was transported to a local hospital.
Police were able to arrest one of the suspects at the time, who was a juvenile. Police updated the other suspect was arrested Monday, identified as 24-year old Richard Schulz.
Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
