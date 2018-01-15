Police arrest juvenile and adult after victim robbed at gunpoint

Colorado Springs Police Officers were investigating a personal robbery where the victim reported two men robbed him at gun-point and stole his car keys.

Police were dispatched to E Filmore St and N Hancock on Sunday just before 10:00 a.m. According to CSPD, the suspects fled into nearby apartments.

The victim sustained minor injuries when the suspects hit him in the head, and was transported to a local hospital.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects at the time, who was a juvenile. Police updated the other suspect was arrested Monday, identified as 24-year old Richard Schulz.