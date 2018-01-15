Broncos' Carlos Henderson arrested on marijuana charge

Denver Bronco's rookie receiver Carlos Henderson is in hot water after he was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance in West Monroe, Louisiana. He's facing a marijuana charge. The Bronco's sent out a release Sunday night stating, "We are aware of the issue involving Carlos Henderson and are gathering more information.''

Henderson was a passenger in a black GMC Yukon driven by Alejandra Aviles-Jimenez around noon Sunday, according to a West Monroe Police Department affidavit. An officer stopped the vehicle for going 84 mph in a 60-mph zone.

The officer stated upon opening his door, he immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Yukon. Both Aviles-Jimenez and Henderson denied they had marijuana in the car.

When officers found "thick green residue" in Henderson's mouth, he denied eating any marijuana before the traffic stop, but did admit to smoking earlier in the day. After he was arrested on the marijuana possession charge, he quickly bonded out of jail.

The Broncos selected Henderson in the third round of the last year’s 2017 NFL Draft after his sensational junior season at Louisiana Tech in which he had 82 receptions for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Henderson struggled through the Broncos’ OTAs and training camp, then muffed two kickoff returns in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. He did suffer a thumb injury that required surgery in that game but rather than wait for his return, the Broncos decided to put him on a season-ending injured reserve.