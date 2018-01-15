Casino boat fire blamed for woman's death in Florida

A woman's death is now being tied to a boat fire on Florida's gulf coast on Sunday. The woman originally survived the fire on a casino shuttle boat, in the Port Richey Canal.

Roughly 50-people were forced to jump into the water to escape the flames. The woman apparently went home and fell ill a short time later. Hospital officials say she died after she reached an E-R. The cause of her death has not been determined yet.

15-people were injured in the fire, but none of those injuries are believed to be life threatening.