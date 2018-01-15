Quantcast

Armed robber threatens convenience store clerk - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Armed robber threatens convenience store clerk

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs police are looking for a man who wore a mask and entered a convenience store at Fountain Blvd. and Union a little before 5:00 a.m. this morning. He pointed a weapon at the clerk and demanded the cash from the register. The man ran off with the money before police arrived. No suspect information is available as of yet. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?