Winter storm impacts road conditions across Colorado

Accident at HWY 50 at Swink underpass... the roads are getting slick, please use caution as you travel today (Otero County)

News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Denver International Airport is also warning of the FAA slowing traffic into DIA due to weather. Check flydenver.com for current information on flight status. Check http://flycos.com for the Colorado Springs airport.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is advising people in their area, "If you don’t have to go out, stay at home. Roads are extremely slick! If you must go out drive with caution. Go slow, stay alert!"

Pueblo is now on accident alert status. If you are involved in an accident that does not involve serious injury or suspected drug or alcohol use, please exchange driver information.

Douglas County is on accident alert as well.

Highway 50: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports multiple rollovers between Cañon City and Penrose. "Roads are terrible"

Slick roadways are being reported across the greater southern I-25 corridor region. Use extreme caution if you will be out and about today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nNVVmyhYIB — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 15, 2018

Southern I-25 corridor: Icy conditions persist throughout the southern I-25 corridor in Walsenburg, Trinidad, and Raton Pass.

Here's a look at the @CDOT camera in Pueblo looking west on Highway 50. Iced over. And the road is about the same. Use caution. https://t.co/jTOx8vCw9A pic.twitter.com/5vhWGIHl4Y — KOAA News 5 (@KOAA) January 15, 2018

Mesa Ridge and Sneffles: 3 car accident with lanes blocked in both directions.

I-70: Between Aurora and Limon. Open after closures. Adverse driving conditions.

I-225: Reopened through Aurora.

I-25: Between Tomah Rd. and Denver-Accidents cleared. Very icy conditions.

I-25: Between Denver and Fort Collins-icy and snowpacked lanes in many areas.

Pena Blvd: Between I-70 and Denver International Airport: Freezing drizzle and slick conditions.

Hwy. 50: Accident east of Hwy. 115-Accident Hwy. 50 west of Manzanola. Extremely icy.

If you don’t have to go out, stay at home. Roads are extremely slick! If you must go out drive with caution. Go slow, stay alert! #drivesafe #slowdown #winterweather — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) January 15, 2018