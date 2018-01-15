Quantcast

Rollover accident blocks southbound lane on Hwy. 115

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO -

The left lane is blocked by a rollover accident on southbound Hwy. 115 at mile marker 43, near Fort Carson. One car is on it's roof and police are on the scene. Be ready for delays in both directions.

